The team Seawolves plays every week at Le Quennevais and invited ITV Channel's own Fred Dimbleby along to one of their sessions.

Every week in Jersey, the Seawolves don their rollerblades and show off their sporting prowess.

It's a game for all abilities, whether skating comes as second nature or you are new to the puck.

Seawolves player, Scott Kane says: "I started when I was about 10 or 11 in East Kilbride in Scotland.

"To have a team here, I thought when I moved to Jersey that was me finished with hockey but I discovered they had a team and I was over the moon I was so happy."

On the other hand, Kira Burninston started learning the sport recently and she says: "It's great, it's really fun, you go fast, you hit things with sticks.

"Everyone's really friendly and even if you've never played hockey or skated before everyone's really nice they don't, no-one's judging you and they all help you get better and improve."

Coach of the Seawolves, Simon Soar said: "We think we are very open and accommodating to new players, you've found that tonight.

"We want people to come and enjoy the sport and genuinely whether they come and give it a try for the first time, they get hooked."

