Living wage in Jersey to increase by more than £1 an hour in 2024

The recommended living wage for people in Jersey is being increased by more than £1 per hour in 2024.

Caritas Jersey has raised the recommended hourly pay from £12.19 to £13.41 to keep in line with the current rate of inflation.

The charity is licensed by the Living Wage Foundation in the UK to accredit employers in Jersey.

Caritas Jersey Chief Executive Patrick Lynch says: "We have seen over recent weeks and months, along with our charity partners, foodbanks and others, the huge increase in need across our island.

"As we enter into winter there is real concern about the levels of poverty and those people for whom their wages no longer meet their outgoings, such are the increases they have experienced in rent, utilities and other costs.

"The ‘Opinions and Lifestyle Survey’ report from the States, Statistical Department has laid bare the eye-watering living costs that many face the ‘red flags’ around the soaring levels of debt that more and more households have found themselves burdened with."

£13.41 p/h Jersey's 2024 Living Wage

£12.19 p/h Jersey's 2023 Living Wage

The charity further highlighted the importance of the pay increase for "islanders without five years residency for whom there was very little support in this week’s Government Plan".

Patrick Lynch adds: "The increase to £13.41 p/h, agreed this week by the Living Wage Advisory Committee members, acknowledges the true cost of living in Jersey and aims to help people in these very challenging and unprecedented times."

