The Renoir exhibition in Guernsey has finished after a ten-week run.

Since its opening in September, the 'Renoir in Guernsey, 1883' exhibition at Candie Museum has had more than 11,000 visitors.

The collection of ten paintings is estimated to be worth more than £40 million.

Head of Heritage Services, Helen Glencross, says: "We have been able to show that we can meet the really tight environmental controls that are needed for these calibre of loans."

Head of Heritage Services, Helen Glencross hopes similar collaborations will take place in Guernsey in the future. Credit: ITV News

"We hope that this is just the beginning, that more collaborations will come and we can maybe bring another set of loans over to the island for people to see".

The exhibition took four years of planning by multiple organisations in Guernsey and overseas.

I t will be dismantled across two days with each painting being returned to its owner.

Helen added: "Some people have experts coming in from overseas specifically to deal with their own paintings - while others that can't get here in person will be insisting on Zoom calls to ensure that everything's done correctly, to protect these valuable works of art."

Pierre-Auguste Renoir worked on 15 paintings during his five-week stay in Guernsey in 1883.

