A £67 million project to reduce the smell around Bellozanne and to support new homes in Jersey has now been completed.

The government says the Sewage Treatment Works (STW) can support a population equivalent of 141,600 people.

The completed site will support the need for additional homes across the island, reduce STW running costs, provide better odour control and control of the levels of nitrogen released into St Aubin’s Bay.

The £67 million pound project is part of a wider £83 million pound plan, which includes planning, investigations, engineering, site services, old sludge platform , demolition, hillside removal and Clinical Waste Incinerator replacement.

Deputy Tom Binet, Jersey's Infactsture Minister said: "This represents a significant step forward in the way in which we manage and treat liquid waste on the Island."

He added: "I've also secured extra funding for some of the required improvements to the wider sewerage network, which is nearing its capacity and will need expansion to cope with the much-needed additional homes.

"With the Sewage Treatment Works now up and running with increased capacity, it’ll be vital to focus on the Island-wide infrastructure so we can support housing needs.”

Duncan Berry, Head of Liquid Waste, said: "We’re already seeing much-improved odour control and consistency around the effluent quality.

"To help us maintain the performance of the plant, we would like to remind Islanders to think carefully about what they put down the toilet or wash down the sink.

"Such as cotton buds and wipes can cause blockages in the sewer network as well as processing problems at the treatment works."

