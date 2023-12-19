Guernsey's new Policy and Resources Committee formally meet for the first time

Guernsey's new Policy and Resources Committee has met formally for the first time today.

The new members of the committee were elected on Thursday 14 December whereby Deputy Lyndon Trott was elected as President following a vote of no confidence in Peter Ferbrache.

President Lyndon Trott alongside deputies Heidi Soulsby, Bob Murray, John Gollop and Johnathan Le Tocq discussed the Committee's priorities for the remaining 18 months of the current term.

It was decided that President Deputy Trott and Vice-President Deputy Soulsby would both lead on matters surrounding finances, and Trott would assist in areas relating to the States' investments.

Deputy Trott will lead the Tax Sub-Committee which was formed following the Tax Review earlier this year, and plays a role that could help to address the long-term deficit in public finances.

Deputy Trott said: “There is a lot to get done in the remainder of this political term, and the briefings we have had today have helped to bring us up to speed quickly so we can hit the ground running."

He added: "This Committee is very committed to working together to make some real progress in the coming months.”

The Committee will meet again on Thursday.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: