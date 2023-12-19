Islanders told to leave presents unwrapped when travelling for Christmas

People travelling from Jersey are being reminded to allow longer than usual for their journeys this Christmas and to leave presents unwrapped when taking the gifts in hand luggage.

Ports of Jersey is warning islanders to expect queues and to arrive two hours before their flight departure time to avoid any potential delays.

Passengers in Jersey and Guernsey have also been told not to wrap any presents carried in hand luggage as security may need to check the item.

Ports of Jersey has opened overflow car parks and the long-stay car park to motorists as it is expected to be busy.

Islanders collecting friends or family will be able to use the long-stay car park for free for 30 minutes.

The new security scanners allow passengers to carry two litres of liquid in their hand luggage, along with laptops, tablets and other electronic devices.

Ports of Jersey also note that Christmas crackers need to go in hold luggage but people should check with their airline.

Party poppers are prohibited in both hand and hold luggage.

Those on Aurigny's red-eye flights from Guernsey to the UK can use "Twilight Check-in" - to drop off hold bags the afternoon before departure.

