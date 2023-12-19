Jersey's Lieutenant Governor has revealed the substantial damage Storm Ciarán caused to the historic gardens at Government House.

At least 40 trees at the official residence were destroyed during October's severe weather, which saw more than 100 people evacuated from their homes.

Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd explained: "It's heartbreaking isn't it but I'm sure we will recover.

"I was distraught to wake up and see this damage to Government House."

Head Gardener Stuart Crossan added: "It's a big clear-up job for the next few months and it's very sad to see these mature trees go, some of them are over 100 years old.

"We will get it back, whatever can be saved will be saved and whatever has to be replaced will be replaced."

At least 30 trees at the official residence were destroyed during October's severe weather Credit: ITV CHANNEL

In aid of an island-wide recovery, the Lieutenant Governor and St Helier's Constable, Simon Crowcroft planted a commemorative tree on Tuesday 19 December at Parade Gardens to mark the start of the Jersey Tree Fund.

The tree will replace the fallen one planted in 2008 to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the end of World War One.

It is part of a new initiative to raise money to cover the cost of replanting trees destroyed by Storm Ciarán.

Alex Morel, Chief Executive of Jersey Trees for Life, said: "Storm Ciarán had a devastating impact on our trees, hedgerows and woodlands.

"People quite rightly want to see these replaced as quickly as possible and so we wanted to create a fund which will be elusively used for this purpose."

Jersey's Lieutenant-Governor said this gesture represents the beginning of recovery: "I think this is just really symbolic to say this is the start and we will do all we can to recover and we will replant trees where we can."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: