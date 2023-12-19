Teaching union accept Jersey government's latest offer

Jersey teachers in the NASUWT (or, The Teachers' Union) have voted to accept the government's latest pay offer.

The offer consists of a 7.9% backdated pay rise for 2023 and an 8% pay rise for 2024.

It will also include a one-off payment of £1,000 and pay rises in line with inflation (RPI) in 2025 and 2026.

Union representatives say the vote margin was "incredibly narrow" - with 52.5 percent voting to implement the offer compared to 47.4 percent who voted to reject it.

The NEU - the other key teaching union in Jersey - is yet to accept an offer and were striking earlier in the month.

