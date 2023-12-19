Breaking News
Teaching union accept Jersey government's latest offer
Jersey teachers in the NASUWT (or, The Teachers' Union) have voted to accept the government's latest pay offer.
The offer consists of a 7.9% backdated pay rise for 2023 and an 8% pay rise for 2024.
It will also include a one-off payment of £1,000 and pay rises in line with inflation (RPI) in 2025 and 2026.
Union representatives say the vote margin was "incredibly narrow" - with 52.5 percent voting to implement the offer compared to 47.4 percent who voted to reject it.
The NEU - the other key teaching union in Jersey - is yet to accept an offer and were striking earlier in the month.
Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: