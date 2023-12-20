Free bus services offered to people in Jersey this Christmas

For the first time, people in Jersey can travel on LibertyBus for free this Christmas.

LibertyBus announced it will not be charging people using their service on Christmas Eve in an initiative to make the island more eco-friendly.

Kevin Hart, Director for LibertyBus says: "Christmas is a time for coming together and creating memories with loved ones.

"By offering free bus journeys on Christmas Eve, we hope to make it easier for everyone to connect on the day.

"We encourage the community to use sustainable transport options and reduce the environmental impact while enjoying the festivities."

The company said its complimentary bus journeys align with its efforts to make the island more eco-friendly.

