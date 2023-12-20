More than £200,000 has been handed out by the Jersey government in 2023 to help residents with the cost of home energy audits.

The audits give an assessment of how energy efficient islanders' homes are.

It is hoped that residents can then identify excess usage - potentially helping cut both bills and carbon emissions.

This year over 1000 subsidies were given, with £200 handed out for a 1–2-bedroom property and £250 for a 3+ bedroom property.

Subsidy amounts, however, will be halved for 1-2 bedroom properties from March 2024 and reduced to £150 for 3+.

The government say support from then will instead be "spread across more islanders".

