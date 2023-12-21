'Bespoke' school uniform items to be limited at Government schools

Jersey's Education Minister has approved plans to limit the number of bespoke uniform items at government schools.

Bespoke items will be capped at five per child - including PE kit.

Free clothing provided to students is not included in this number.

The changes come after a report in April concluded that uniform costs could be reduced with fewer branded and compulsory items - with 40% of uniforms made-up of such items.

Deputy Inna Gardiner hopes it will help cut costs for struggling parents and carers: "I think it will make a difference in the long run. Obviously it won't be immediately".

"Saying this, I would encourage families who are struggling now to get in touch with schools because schools can help with the cost of uniform".

Not everyone will not be affected by this change - as not all schools exceed five "bespoke" items. Fee-paying schools are also not impacted.

Full compliance with the new rules will be mandatory for government schools by September 2026.

