Channel Islands Christmas Lottery: The winning numbers for 2023 revealed

One islander has become £500,000 richer as the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery Draw has taken place.

The draw took place in the States of Jersey.

The winning ticket this year was bought in Guernsey, the sixth year in a row and the second prize was won in Jersey.

42 of 67 the prizes were won in Jersey and three of the £10,000 are Jersey winners.

First Prize and Jackpot Winner

480032 £500,000

Second Prize winner

709289 £50,000

Five people have won £10,000 each

360567 £10,000

507521 £10,000

617653 £10,000

704912 £10,000

881537 £10,000

15 people have won £2,500 each

327039

622766

886123

352515

634929

905261

408059

648464

965295

457433

766058

978075

458226

843951

1017475

20 people have won £1,000 each

146567

583212

763135

947258

151975

615421

784251

950430

238645

615798

829846

989015

342716

631952

835339

996525

371722

663610

858846

1028115

25 people have won £500 each

111833

220680

510461

768168

974251

128257

378711

677708

837288

990882

144068

395293

679407

860085

1008833

149139

406293

720795

871032

1037267

158071

472261

762407

907809

1049260

Money raised from the sale of lottery tickets will be distributed to several Channel Island charities.

Charities can apply to receive donations now.

Jersey charities can apply here and Guernsey charities can apply here.

