Channel Islands Christmas Lottery: The winning numbers for 2023 revealed

One lucky ticket holder has become £500,000 richer as the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery Draw has taken place. Credit: PA Images

One islander has become £500,000 richer as the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery Draw has taken place.

The draw took place in the States of Jersey.

The winning ticket this year was bought in Guernsey, the sixth year in a row and the second prize was won in Jersey.

42 of 67 the prizes were won in Jersey and three of the £10,000 are Jersey winners.

First Prize and Jackpot Winner

Second Prize winner

Five people have won £10,000 each

15 people have won £2,500 each

  • 327039

  • 622766

  • 886123

  • 352515

  • 634929

  • 905261

  • 408059

  • 648464

  • 965295

  • 457433

  • 766058

  • 978075

  • 458226

  • 843951

  • 1017475

20 people have won £1,000 each

  • 146567

  • 583212

  • 763135

  • 947258

  • 151975

  • 615421

  • 784251

  • 950430

  • 238645

  • 615798

  • 829846

  • 989015

  • 342716

  • 631952

  • 835339

  • 996525

  • 371722

  • 663610

  • 858846

  • 1028115

25 people have won £500 each

  • 111833

  • 220680

  • 510461

  • 768168

  • 974251

  • 128257

  • 378711

  • 677708

  • 837288

  • 990882

  • 144068

  • 395293

  • 679407

  • 860085

  • 1008833

  • 149139

  • 406293

  • 720795

  • 871032

  • 1037267

  • 158071

  • 472261

  • 762407

  • 907809

  • 1049260

Money raised from the sale of lottery tickets will be distributed to several Channel Island charities.

Charities can apply to receive donations now.

Jersey charities can apply here and Guernsey charities can apply here.

