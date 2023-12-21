Channel Islands Christmas Lottery: The winning numbers for 2023 revealed
One islander has become £500,000 richer as the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery Draw has taken place.
The draw took place in the States of Jersey.
The winning ticket this year was bought in Guernsey, the sixth year in a row and the second prize was won in Jersey.
42 of 67 the prizes were won in Jersey and three of the £10,000 are Jersey winners.
First Prize and Jackpot Winner
Second Prize winner
Five people have won £10,000 each
15 people have won £2,500 each
327039
622766
886123
352515
634929
905261
408059
648464
965295
457433
766058
978075
458226
843951
1017475
20 people have won £1,000 each
146567
583212
763135
947258
151975
615421
784251
950430
238645
615798
829846
989015
342716
631952
835339
996525
371722
663610
858846
1028115
25 people have won £500 each
111833
220680
510461
768168
974251
128257
378711
677708
837288
990882
144068
395293
679407
860085
1008833
149139
406293
720795
871032
1037267
158071
472261
762407
907809
1049260
Money raised from the sale of lottery tickets will be distributed to several Channel Island charities.
Charities can apply to receive donations now.
Jersey charities can apply here and Guernsey charities can apply here.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know