Katya Fowler got her skates on and met Annette...

An 83-year-old is impressing on Jersey's ice rink - continuing a hobby she has enjoyed for decades.

Annette Lowe was destined for winter sports, trying on her first pair of skis at just 14 months old. Which then encouraged her to try something on ice rather than snow.

Whilst skating, she told ITV Channel: "If I come to the rink here sometimes people say "Are you professional?" - which is so absolutely stupid but at least I look graceful!"

I n the 1980's, Annette was a regular skater at Fort Regent in St Helier.

F or the last few years - with no ice rink on the island since 2019 - she missed being able to go.

As a result, she wrote to politicians and helped bring about the return of the Jersey Development Company ice rink at the Weighbridge.

