A law has been lodged in Jersey which means same-sex parents will have the same legal rights as mixed-sex parents.

The law will include a provision for acquiring legal parental status and responsibility and will be debated on 6 February 2024.

The change is in line with Jersey's commitment to upholding the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Deputy Louise Doublet, Jersey's Assistant Minister for Children and Education has lodged a draft law which will secure the rights of all children and young people to have their family structure legally recognised.

The legislation has been in preparation for two years and will alter the Jersey Children's Law 2002 and Civil Status Law 2001.

If the law is approved, both same-sex parents will be able to be named on a Jersey birth certificate and will automatically have parental responsibility for their child.

In addition, mixed-sex partners will receive legal parent status and parental responsibility in the same way as a married couple.

Furthermore, parents whose child is born to a surrogate will be given legal parent status and responsibility and step-parents will be able to acquire parental responsibility by agreement.

These changes mean all children's parents will be recognised in the law. In doing so, it supports Jersey in meeting its obligations as a signatory to the United Nations Convention of the Rights of the Child.

The law will apply to couples who become parents after and before the law is passed.

It will retroactively apply to couples with a child born in Jersey who had to seek a parental order in England or Wales.

Assistant Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Louise Doublet, said: “After originally raising this point in the States Assembly in 2016, I have continued to press for progress on this legislation, so we can ensure that all children’s families in Jersey are treated fairly in the eyes of the Law.

"It will mean that Jersey is the first Channel Island to enshrine the rights of same-sex parents in law."

A short video explaining the law to children and young people will be shared via schools, colleges and youth clubs before the debate in February.

