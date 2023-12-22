Our own version of The 12 Days of Christmas sung by pupils from Jersey Academy of Music
ITV Channel made its own version of The 12 Days of Christmas - sung by pupils from the Jersey Academy of Music.
The choir learnt the following lyrics:
On the twelfth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me
Twelve pooches strolling
Eleven Guernsey's growing
Ten bean crocks baking
Nine dancers dancing
Eight mates a-milking,
Seven Prouts a plunging
Six goats a-bleating
Five gold wins
Four Cornet burst
Three French horns
Two dozing sloths
And a Santa on a jet ski
Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: