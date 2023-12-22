Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel made its own version of The 12 Days of Christmas - sung by pupils from the Jersey Academy of Music.

The choir learnt the following lyrics:

On the twelfth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me

Twelve pooches strolling

Eleven Guernsey's growing

Ten bean crocks baking

Nine dancers dancing

Eight mates a-milking,

Seven Prouts a plunging

Six goats a-bleating

Five gold wins

Four Cornet burst

Three French horns

Two dozing sloths

And a Santa on a jet ski

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: