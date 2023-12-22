Our own version of The 12 Days of Christmas sung by pupils from Jersey Academy of Music

ITV Channel made its own version of The 12 Days of Christmas - sung by pupils from the Jersey Academy of Music.

The choir learnt the following lyrics:

On the twelfth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me 

Twelve pooches strolling 

Eleven Guernsey's growing  

Ten bean crocks baking 

Nine dancers dancing 

Eight mates a-milking,

Seven Prouts a plunging 

Six goats a-bleating

Five gold wins

Four Cornet burst 

Three French horns 

Two dozing sloths 

And a Santa on a jet ski 

