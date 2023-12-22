Jersey's Health Minister found to of broken States Code of Conduct

Jersey's Health Minister has been found to have broken the code of conduct for States members.

Deputy Karen Wilson had an official complaint made against her by one of her own assistant ministers, Deputy Rose Binet, after making untrue statements about two members of Scrutiny, causing them stress and reputational damage.

An investigation into the complaint has now found that Deputy Wilson's comments were untrue.

The comments are alleged to have been made in a letter from the Health Minister to Deputy Geoff Southern on 3 February 2023.

In her letter to Deputy Southern, Deputy Wilson made three complaints against Deputy Barbara Ward.

She alleged at Deputy Ward had revealed, in a public hearing, information about the appointment of Professor Hugo Mascie-Taylor which had emerged during a prior private meeting with the Minister.

Karen Wilson also alleges that the Deputy was relaying sensitive information about the States Employment Board to the scrutiny panel and that she was “routinely drawing the Panel away from its purpose” and raising employment matters.

The Minister also made an allegation in the letter against Deputy Andy Howell.

The allegation was that Deputy Howell had not, in the Minister’s view, “always acted in a professional manner towards the public servants responsible for Health and Community Services”.

Deputy Binet also submitted a complaint against Deputy Geoff Southern.

The complaint also alleged that Deputy Southern made untrue statements in his response to a vote of no confidence in him and in other statements made by him in relation to Deputy Wilson’s letter.

The Commissioner concluded that Deputy Wilson and Deputy Southern breached the requirements of Article 5 of the Code of Conduct for Elected Members.

This means the deputies did not maintain the integrity of the States, failing to conduct themselves in a manner which will maintain and strengthen the public’s trust and confidence in States members.

The Commissioner said that Deputy Wilson, in failing to acknowledge and rectify the inaccuracies in her letter following publication, failed to show respect to Deputy Barbara Ward and that Deputy Southern failed to listen, understand and act on Deputy Ward’s concerns and the information contained in the vote of no confidence proposition.

Deputy Wilson and Deputy Southern have been told they must apologise for their actions.

