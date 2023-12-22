People worst hit by Storm Ciarán have received the first round of funding from the Jersey Bailiff's Fund. Approximately £165,000 was raised in the fund - with nearly half of that now released by the Jersey Community Foundation (JCF).

38 families are understood to have benefitted at this stage, with the remainder to be distributed in the New Year.

JCF said: "Requests for funds ranged from replacement clothing and children’s toys to contributions to significant structural damage to property and cars.

Amounts given ranged "from £500 to £5,000".

Anna Terry, the Head of Jersey Community Foundation, said: "We have been humbled by the applications to the Bailiff’s Fund for Storm Ciarán.

"The storm’s impact was (and continues to be) very significant for families whose lives and homes have been displaced".

Shortly after Storm Ciarán, islanders were able to apply to receive support from the fund - and donations can still be made to the fund.

