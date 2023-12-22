Women in Jersey's public service were paid 15% less than men last year, according to average hourly earnings.

It means the gender pay gap widened by 2.6% from 2021.

The gender pay gap does not measure differences in pay within the same job - instead it compares average earnings across the sector.

The Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, told ITV Channel: "When we look against 2019, progress has been made - and in some areas there is zero pay gap: in teachers and at CLS (Customer and Local Services).

"There are some good things but we can always strive to do better."

"It's important we measure ourselves ... and we hope that by doing this, we will set a good example to the private sector."

The government published alongside the findings a list of ways they plan to tackle the issue:

Revised family-friendly policies to increase the amount of paid time off for parents

Flexible working guidelines

Talent programmes including apprenticeship schemes

Recruitment strategy.

