Play Brightcove video

Sean Kinsella of Absolute Adventures wants to thank the island's community for their donations towards this life-saving equipment.

Two defibrillators are being installed at St Brelade's Bay in Jersey, thanks to a fundraiser by local watersports companies.

When a person goes into cardiac arrest, there is a ten-minute window in which a defibrillator could give them a chance to survive.

Previously there were just two in the area - at a church and a hotel - but none close enough to the beach or in clear public view.

Sean Kinsella of Absolute Adventures and Jonathan Steventon of Jono's Watersports decided to raise money for two new devices after an incident at the bay over summer when there wasn't access to a defibrillator quick enough.

Play Brightcove video

There is currently a defibrillator at L'Horizon Hotel, but its manager has donated £1,000 to this initiative so there can be even more devices closer to the beach.

"We had somebody out there that had obviously had a heart attack," says Thomas Burford, General Manager of L'Horizon Hotel. "There were no defibs around.

"Ourselves and St Brelade's Bay Hotel rallied around to help that person, but sadly it was too late. Had the people on the bay known there was a defib closer, then we could have reacted quicker."

Sean and Jonathan's fundraising page was set up at the beginning of December and within a few weeks it has nearly reached its target of £4,000.

One of the defibrillators has already been mounted at Solshine Café and the other is due to go up soon on the other side of the beach.

Sean says: "If an incident happens and somebody needs to access it, they call 999 and are given the code. Then they can access the defib and then on the defib it has instructions.

"It's a really simple piece of kit to use. If you follow the instructions you should be fine - but we'll give training on that as well for anybody that wants it.

"We want to help the community understand how this life-saving equipment works."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: