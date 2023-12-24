Cost of bringing vehicles into Guernsey will increase in the new year

The cost of bringing vehicles into Guernsey will increase from 2024.

The increase will be in line with inflation - and new bandings will also see the amount you pay rise according to the amount of pollution your car emits.

This means the bigger your engine, the more you will pay.

The duty will apply to all vehicles, including motorbikes, that are imported and registered in Guernsey for the first time.

Transport is the island's biggest polluter and the changes will bring importing costs closer to those that already exist in Jersey and the UK.

Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez says she supports the principle of "'polluter pays', so that those who are making efforts to reduce their emissions "don’t have to pay for other people’s lifestyle choices".

"Currently those who choose to import higher carbon dioxide emitting vehicles pay much less in Guernsey than they would do in Jersey and the UK. These two new bandings bring us more in line with these jurisdictions".

Deputy de Sausmarez also added that the majority of the funds raised will be invested in bus travel.

