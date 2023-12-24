Man from Jersey completes his twelfth marathon over twelve days

Play Brightcove video

Joe Parkinson is raising money for Mind Jersey and The Jersey Christmas Appeal.

A man from Jersey has completed his challenge of running 12 consecutive marathons in 12 parishes in the lead-up to Christmas.

Joe Parkinson completed the gruelling fundraiser in St Helier on Saturday - with friends running alongside him and family ready to greet him at the finish.

" To see everyone here at the finish line, it's a bit overwhelming really," says Joe.

"It's something I had in my head for a while and to know it's as good as done is special. I've ticked the box selfishly for a goal I wanted to achieve and raised a bit of money as well which is wonderful."

Joe chose to take on this sporting feat in a bid to raise awareness and money for two charities, Mind Jersey and The Jersey Christmas Appeal.

"A lot of people struggle in silence at this time of year because you should be merry and happy - but not everyone feels that way.

"So hopefully [I can] inspire a few people to seek help if they need it."