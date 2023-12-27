Boxing Day seal pup rescued in Guernsey

A severely underweight grey seal pup nicknamed "Baby Shark" was rescued on Boxing Day from Frying Pan Bay in Guernsey.

The rescue came after a member of the public reported the "very thin" pup to the GSPCA.

The seal, who is around one to two months old, is just under 17kg, which is severely under the average 40kg weight for his age.

GSPCA Head of Marine Mammals, Geoff George said Baby Shark is receiving around the clock care, but he remains "very poorly".

Steve Byrne GSPCA Manager said: “Baby Shark is the second seal pup rescue of this season, and he joins the two pups.

“Baby Shark is extremely thin and will need 24/7 care and is now at our intensive care area for seals which we are hoping to rebuild next year.”

What to do if you find a seal pup:

If you find a seal pup that looks fit and healthy and shows no signs of distress, the GSPCA recommends monitoring it from a safe distance for 24 hours.

Do not touch the seal. They can bite.

To avoid distressing the pup keep dogs away from beaches with seals on them.

Seal pups which appear sick, thin or injured should be reported to the GSPCA on 01481 257261.

Over the last 10 years, the GSPCA has helped release more than 32 grey seal pups back into the wild.