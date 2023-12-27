Condor Ferries has cancelled all passenger sailings between the UK and the Channel Islands from 26 to 28 December.

The company apologised for the disruption which it says was "necessary" due to the high seas and wind speeds caused by Storm Gerrit.

It explained: "We are very sorry for the late notice and inconvenience this may cause to your travel plans."

Travellers have expressed their frustration at the last-minute cancellations.

One anonymous passenger said on social media: "Meant to be coming home on the 22:45 ferry tonight [Wednesday 27 December], until it was cancelled yesterday.

"Condor is now saying my next ferry is January 4th!!!"

Others said they have been forced to spend hundreds of pounds to make alternative travel plans.

A frequent traveller said: "Condor has been my ‘go to’ for travel from Jersey for 20 years, but after being let down by them time and time again easyJet is now also my preferred method of travel from Jersey."

Sailings between the Channel Islands to St Malo have also been cancelled from 27 to 28 December.

Meanwhile, the timings of inter-island trips between Jersey and Guernsey have been amended over the same period.

Condor Ferries is asking affected customers to check their website for the latest updates or call 0345 609 1026.

