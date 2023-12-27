Retailers thank Islanders for shopping locally over the festive season

Today shoppers across the Channel Islands are flocking to high streets to take advantage of the Christmas sales.

Unlike in the UK, many retailers open their doors on December 27 rather than Boxing Day.

This year, retailers have reported a promising uptake in Islanders shopping locally rather than online over the festive season.

In Jersey, Voisins Store Manager, Liam Harford told ITV News: "Customers still want an experience and they still want that interaction with people and we've definitely seen that.

While, Mad Hatter Shop Manager, Amy Romaine said environmental concerns have encouraged many to shop locally.

Retailers in Guernsey have also noticed a trend towards on-island shopping, but have stressed the need for islanders to continue their support for local businesses in the New Year.

Martin Search Managing Director, Ray & Scott in Guernsey said: "I know it's difficult because sometimes prices may appear to be slightly higher, but they really are not.

"There's hidden costs involved in shopping away - i.e. there's nothing going into the coffers, so we do need to shop local."