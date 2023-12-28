Premier League f ootballer Alex Scott, has told ITV News that young players from Guernsey are being held back from making it to the top level.

The 20 year old made a £25million move to Premier League Bournemouth in the summer but says he feels a lack of opportunities for young players to showcase their talent to top scouts means many won’t become professional.

He told ITV News: "If scouts were coming over to watch teams and watch players at a young age I think it would definitely fuel players to go down the right path and push them to be a footballer”

“If it's possible to get more scouts over then you know that would be amazing for both islands".

“The important people that decide who get the trials and get the opportunities, I think it’s the flights for them I don’t think they get the chance to fly over as much as they could”

“That’s why it’s so important that Guernsey FC and Jersey Bulls play in leagues in the UK”.

The midfielder put in a stellar performance against Fulham in what became the first Premier League match to feature a Guernsey and a Jersey player since Matt Le Tissier and Graeme Le Saux.

Jersey’s Luke Harris made the bench for the visitors in that game.

Scott also feels the support he received during his teens is what’s led to his current success.

“I’m a Guernsey boy and was there most of my life until 16”

“I know I’ve got that backing from everyone at home”

“I’ll always remember where I came from and how important it was playing football back home and that made me into the player I am today so I’ll be forever grateful to all the coaches and players I played with when I was younger”.

Scott has enjoyed a remarkable 2023, being named Championship Young Player of the Season and then earning a big money move to the Premier League.

Meanwhile in July this year Jersey teenager Callum Osmand signed a contract with Fulham after being scouted.