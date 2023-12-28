Dean of Jersey reveals his hopes for 2024

Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV Channel's full interview with The Very Reverend Michael Keirle

The Dean of Jersey says addressing the cost of living crisis must be a key focus for the island in 2024.

The Very Reverend Michael Keirle is among those calling for Jersey to embrace a living wage as people continue to feel the pinch.

Speaking to ITV News, he said: "I don't think any of us are doing sufficiently enough to bring the gap together between the haves and the have nots, but we have put a lot of things in place [within the Church].

"Last year, we did the 'warm spaces initiative' in St Helier church, so the church was open all day and we provided free WiFi and coffee, and toast in the afternoon."

Town Church in St Helier opened its doors for families needing a warm place to relax. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Looking ahead to next year, the Dean also stressed the importance of a peaceful solution being found to the conflict in Israel.

He said: "Everybody wants to see a ceasefire, but it needs to be a ceasefire that is a just ceasefire that ensures the peace and security for everybody, whatever side they're on.

"I visited Gaza in 1988 during the first intifada and spent quite a significant amount of time with Palestinians and so it's tragic to see what's unfolded.

"The response has been catastrophic and I think everybody in the world wants to see peace in the region."

The Dean says "everybody wants to see a ceasefire" in Israel. Credit: AP

Further reacting to a recent survey that revealed fewer than two-fifths of islanders now say they have a religion, the Dean said he didn't find the word 'religion' helpful.

He said: "It speaks of institution, rather than relationship, rather than faith.

"Actually, statistically, we can prove that in the last two years, the Church nationally has grown and that has been reflected also in Jersey.

"During Covid, we went through a very difficult time as we weren't able to gather together, which meant that our income suffered, and it's very hard to operate a church without an income.

"So, coming out Covid, there were some significant challenges right across our island churches, but by and large, we have recovered from that and what we're seeing post-Covid is that people want to reengage with community and they want to reengage with worshipping God."

