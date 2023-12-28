Jersey pub fundraises £11,000 for a local heart charity

A Jersey pub has raised more than £10,000 for a local charity that helps people with heart conditions. The team at Prince's Bar, Havre des Pas has spent the past year taking on challenges such as skydiving and a Christmas Day swim.

Pub owner, Sarah Burns said: "It's just been fantastic - Jersey Heart Support Group is fantastic.

"We had nine of us do a skydive, it's just such a great community here and to do it here. We raised just under £11,000 this year." The pub has now managed to install a defibrillator on its outside wall to provide better emergency care in the area.

Every year Prince's Bar raises money for local charities, their annual fundraising campaigns have so far raised £137,630.86.

Beresford Street Kitchen has been chosen as their dedicated charity for 2024.