Food banks in Jersey have made a plea to islanders to continue to support them into the New Year.

Caritas Jersey has seen a dramatic rise in those needing extra support with food bank users increasing fivefold since 2020.

Despite receiving a welcome boost in donations over the festive period the charity is preparing itself to enter its toughest period of the year.

Caritas Jersey's CEO, Patrick Lynch said: "At the moment, people are hugely generous.

"People's minds are focused on Christmas and we've found that people are thinking of others as you would expect them to do.

"But often what happens is you get into January and people forget or don't have the resources to donate."

Another Jersey food bank, St Vincent de Paul has also reported an unprecedented increase in those reaching out for help.

With the cost of living continuing to rise, charities warn that food bank reliance will only increase.