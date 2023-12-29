A major £120 million housing project in the heart of St Helier has been given planning permission by Jersey's Infrastructure Minister after developers Les Masurier mounted a successful legal challenge.

The Royal Court appointed Deputy Tom Binet to reconsider the Les Sablons application after it ruled that Assistant Environment Minister, Deputy Hilary Jeune, acted "unlawfully" in blocking the plans.

Binet's ministerial decision to approve the proposals means 238 apartments, a 103-room hotel, cafés and a restaurant will now be built in the town centre between Broad Street and Commercial Street.

He references an independent review which previously said the development should go ahead.

Binet explained: "I have accepted and agreed with the findings, recommendations and reasoning of the planning inspector and see no reason not to grant approval based on the evidence outlined to me."

More to follow.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: