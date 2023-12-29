Play Brightcove video

Hear from the islanders who have been honoured for going above and beyond in their communities

Six Channel Islanders - three from Jersey and three from Guernsey - have been recognised for their achievements by the King in his Official New Year's Honours List.

Raymond Evison who already has an OBE has now been awarded a CBE for his achievements in horticulture, while Julia Bowditch received an MBE for services to sport, and Vanessa Wakeford is given the Royal Victorian Silver Medal for her work at Government House.

In Jersey, Kevin Keen has been awarded an OBE for his work in the business and charity sector, Michael Blackie received an MBE for playing an influential role in the Eisteddfod, and Peter Tabb gets a British Empire Medal for services to the community.

Julia Bowditch MBE

As Director of the NatWest International Island Games, Julia was responsible for every aspect of the event.

She says: "Guernsey2023 was a huge team effort, so I want to accept the award on behalf of all the 1,200 plus volunteers, without them the Games would not have been possible.

"From mopping up sweat on the badminton courts to stuffing 5,000 welcome bags, the unpaid volunteers went above and beyond to ensure that the Games ran smoothly.

“I must also pay tribute to the Guernsey community ... The whole island seemed to come alive that week with the spirit of the Games."

Michael Blackie MBE

Michael Blackie had his first taste of the Jersey Eisteddfod in 1979, when he was involved in a stage production of 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie'.

He has since spent decades working as vice-chairman and then chairman of the event's Executive Council.

Michael says: "I think what makes the Eisteddfod special is that it is open to all people, whatever country they come from, whatever language they speak.

"The most important thing about the Eisteddfodd is it helps develop yourself."

Raymond Evison CBE

Raymond already holds an OBE and has now been recognised with a CBE.

He founded Guernsey’s Clematis Nursery and has created more than 200 new species of the plant, also writing five books about them.

Raymond says: "I don't do things for awards or things like that. I have a great pleasure in sharing perhaps my passion for plants, my passions for Clematis and horticulture with people around the world."

Kevin Keen OBE

Kevin has worked for nearly 50 years across various organisations in Jersey's business and charity sectors - including Jersey Dairy, Jersey Post, Jersey Zoo and the JSPCA.

He explains: "I failed my 11th-plus and didn't get any O-Levels and was a bit of an educational failure ... and I just got very very lucky to get an office junior role in a local accounting firm.

"Then it was a case of meeting people who took an interest in me and tried to help me. I suppose that is something that I really have learned, try and help others if you can because there's a huge payback ultimately for you. Not in money, but in feeling good about life."

Peter Tabb BEM

Peter has been involved in Jersey's Lions Club for more than half a century.

He is the President of the Council of Trustees of Maison Des Landes - a charitable trust supported by the Lions Club - that runs a hotel in Jersey designed specifically for people with disabilities.

Peter says: "The number of charities that exist here illustrate two things - one, is that there is a need for that third sector.

"But the second aspect, and perhaps the most important aspect, is it exists because all the people involved in those charities are prepared to be involved in charities."

Vanessa Wakeford - Royal Victorian Silver Medal

Credit: ITV Channel

Vanessa has received the Royal Victorian Silver Medal for services to the Monarch’s household.

She has been employed at Guernsey’s Government House for more than 20 years and is the first female house manager to work for the Bailiwick's Lieutenant-Governor.

What the different awards mean:

Commander of the British Empire (CBE)

Awarded to those with a leading role in regional affairs through achievement or service to the community, or a highly distinguished, innovative contribution in his or her area of activity.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Awarded for distinguished achievement or service to the community in any field, including notable practitioners known nationally.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community that has a long-term, significant impact and stands out as an example to others.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community. This could be a long-term charitable or voluntary activity or innovative work that has made a significant difference.

Royal Victorian Medal

The Royal Victorian Order was established by Queen Victoria in 1896 as a personal award to recognise ‘distinguished personal service’ to the Monarch and her household. It was the first Order of Chivalry that was given at the sole discretion of the Sovereign.