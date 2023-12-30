Guernsey's Alex Scott says it's a "special feeling" knowing he's set to play against the club he supported as a boy.

The Bournemouth midfielder was injured when his side last played Tottenham Hotspur, but he's fit this time round for the lunchtime clash on Sunday afternoon (31 December).

The 20-year-old is hoping for a goal, but says a win is the most important outcome for his side, who are currently twelfth in the table.

He says: "Obviously I am a Tottenham fan myself. To go to the stadium and play the team I grew up supporting and loved as a child, it will be a special feeling I'm sure.

"My dad will be there watching on with a smile on his face as well, so hopefully we can beat them".

