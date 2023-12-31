Guernsey's firefighters collect and recycle Christmas trees for charity

Play Brightcove video

Roisin Gauson joined some of brigade as they drove around the island to help with the post-Christmas clean-up.

On top of their day-to-day jobs, some of Guernsey's firefighters have taken on an additional role in their free time as the festive period comes to an end - collecting Christmas trees.

Off-duty members of the team are driving across the island to complete the task, all in return for a small donation to the Fire Fighters Charity.

Crew commander, Alex Clark, says he's been blown away by the support of islanders so far.

"We've been amazed with how many emails and phone calls were received over this festive period.

"It's been brilliant... We've got about 100 trees booked in and it's rising all the time".

Another crew commander, Divon Crouse, says it's become a bit of a competition between the different members of the team.

"It's surprising how many trees you can actually fit in a van, so it's been good.

"There's a bit of banter between the teams, a bit of competition as well to see who can collect the most trees and the most donations for the charity, so overall it's very good fun".

The collections end on 3 January.

