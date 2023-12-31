Fixing Guernsey's housing crisis is among the key priorities for one of the members of the island's new-look top political committee.

Deputy John Gollop, who is also the longest-serving States Member, says it's crucial as the current "prices of housing are well beyond most people's incomes".

He believes the island's whole housing model needs to be reassessed, with new ideas necessary to improve social housing, and to help young couples and first-time buyers.

Deputy Gollop was recently promoted to the Policy and Resources Committee (P&R) after Deputy Peter Ferbrache's team were voted out for repeatedly trying to introduce a goods and services tax (GST) to plug the island's budget deficit.

