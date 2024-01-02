2023 revealed to be Jersey's second hottest year on record

2023 was Jersey's second hottest year since records began in 1984 according to new figures released by the Jersey Met Office.

Last year, the island also experienced it's warmest September and second warmest June on record.

The average temperature for the year was 13.34C, the same as the figure for the year 2014.

The island also experienced high rainfall, with the Howard Davis Farm weather station reporting it as wettest year since the site was established in 1932.

Deputy Hilary Jeune, the Assistant Minister for the Environment, said: "The statistics announced today are another stark reminder of the climate change challenges we face.

“We’ve made some significant steps forward over the past year as we began to implement the policies and initiatives of the Carbon Neutral Roadmap on our journey to net zero.

"As we enter 2024, I’m optimistic that Islanders will play an ever-growing part in reducing emissions through changes, some big and some small, to the way we go about our daily lives.”

