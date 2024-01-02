Doctors who supported Guernsey law enforcement to step away after 20 years

A team of doctors from Healthcare Group who have supported law enforcement in Guernsey for the past twenty years are stepping aside to hand the service over to a new partner.

While also working as full time GPs, the team helped assess detainees in custody, attend sudden and unexpected deaths, and also provided a forensic sexual assault service for complainants and suspects.

Among the team were Dr Nick King who had been working in custody and forensic healthcare for 40 years and Dr Mark Downing whose service extended to nearly 30 years.

Dr Downing was gifted with Guernsey Police and border agency shields in recognition of his work.

He said that him and the team are stepping back with "a mixture of sadness and relief" and praised the support and friendliness of the officers they'd worked with.

"A lot of the calls are out of hours, at weekends, in the middle of the night or in the middle of a busy GP surgery. This is what we will not miss." He said.

"Our most important contribution, however, has been helping to ensure the safety of detainees in custody, which we have been able to do over two decades without blemish. We wish the incoming contractor good luck with the task ahead."

The team of doctors will step aside from 8am on January 3 when a new partner will be announced.

