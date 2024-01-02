New online service launched for Jersey people to apply and pay for dog licenses

Dog owners in Jersey have been given a new way to apply and pay for their licenses with the launch of an online service.

Previously islanders would apply for a license using a paper application method.

Licenses currently cost £10 per dog and must be renewed each year before 31 January.

The Chairman of the Comité des Connétables, Mike Jackson, has encouraged dog owners to use the new online service describing it as a "simple, streamlined experience"

He said he hoped it would also "reduce barriers to creating and renewing licences and increase parishioner satisfaction."

He added that licenses "must be renewed by 31st January to avoid a double charge or proceedings in respect of an offence."

Paper applications for dog licenses will also continue to be accepted.

