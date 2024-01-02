Proposals for how Jersey's derelict glasshouse sites could be put to future use have been put forward by the island's environment minister.

Deputy Jonathan Renouf has drafted planning guidance which the public will have until 23 February to view and comment on.

Abandoned or redundant glasshouses are a regular feature in Jersey, many having previously been used by commercial growers.

However, there is currently a lack of legislation to support the redevelopment of these sites for projects such as housing.

Deputy Renouf said he was eager to hear the views of islanders, particularly in the agricultural sector, on his proposals.

He said that the presence of the glasshouse sites "can be a scar on the countryside"

"I want to explore, within the framework of existing Island Plan policies, whether there are some sites that are capable of new uses, where this is limited in scale but sufficient to clear the glass."

"In some circumstances, for the right sites, this may also enable the provision of a limited amount of residential development."

If approved, the guidance will give developers a framework for assessing which glasshouse sites could be used for new building projects.

