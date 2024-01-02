Vote of no confidence lodged in Jersey's Chief Minister

Jersey's Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Tom Binet, has resigned in order to lodge a vote of no confidence in his boss, Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore.

The proposal has been co-signed by his sister, Deputy Rose Binet, who has also resigned from her job as Assistant Health Minister.

Deputy Tom Binet has described Deputy Moore as showing "woeful" leadership skills and claims "the past 18 months have been a depressing affair for many".

He adds that "morale amongst States Members is very poor" and accuses the Chief Minister of displaying "a complete lack of integrity" over the resignation of Government Chief Executive Officer, Suzanne Wylie.

In addition, he feels Deputy Moore's support for Health Minister, Deputy Karen Wilson, "has been nothing short of shameful".

The vote of no confidence will be debated as early as 16 January.

ITV has approached the Chief Minister's office for comment.

