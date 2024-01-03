Firefighters tackle blaze in former Jersey government building

Play Brightcove video

Credit: Raul Timar and ITV Channel

The Jersey Fire and Rescue Service has been dealing with a fire at the former Planning Building at South Hill.

18 firefighters, four fire engines, one Incident Command Vehicle and a Fire Duty Manager Vehicle tackled the fire on the first floor of the building.

South Hill was cordoned off with islanders told to avoid the area.

