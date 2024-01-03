Jersey's government warns islanders to prepare for flooding

Jersey's government has issued a weather warning for potential flooding from Thursday 4 January.

The MET has forecast more of the unsettled, wet and windy weather seen on the island of late - but with a potentially prolonged period of heavy rainfall.

Jersey Government says: "It’s difficult to predict exactly how much rain will fall and where, but colleagues ... are monitoring the situation and liaising with the Jersey Met Office."

Residents of Grand Vaux have been contacted and warned about the flood alert - and people in Sandy Brook and Tesson Mill are also being advised to take precautions.

Infrastructure and Environment have been clearing drains in the area and placing sandbags.

Islanders can seek advice on preparing for potential floods if they live in an area prone to flooding.

