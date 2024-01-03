Parking on the East Arm of North Beach in Guernsey will be temporarily closed following pontoon replacements.

From Monday 8 January, parking will be suspended for 12 weeks whilst the construction and installation of the current D and E pontoons gets underway.

Traffic and Highways Services will temporarily provide 114 spaces of three-hour parking available at North Beach whilst the East Arm is closed.

The £1.4 million replacement of the D and E pontoons is to improve the infrastructure for some of the largest vessels in the QEII Marina.

It comes as part of a multi-million pound programme of investment in the berthing facilities.

The 130 vessels with a berth on D and E are being relocated to other locations in St Peter Port marinas but around 20 motor cruisers in the region of 12-16 metres long will need to be removed and stored temporarily on stands on the East Arm.

New steel mooring pontoons are expected to be shipped to the island by supplier Walcon Marine later this month.

Installation of the new pontoons will be done in phases to allow Ports to begin moving vessels back, first to D pontoon and then to E.

Jerome Davis, Head of Operations at Guernsey Ports said: “The East Arm will be used to store boats, and pontoons and provide sufficient, safe working space for the project, which will involve regular use of heavy machinery and the phased removal and replacement of mooring pontoons."

He added “We are working closely with our suppliers, contractors, operational teams and Traffic & Highways Services to optimise the delivery schedule and mitigate any disruption as much as possible.

"We will look for any opportunities to return space that is no longer required as the project progresses.”

