'Things cannot continue as they are', says Reform Jersey

Jersey's main opposition party has written to the island's Chief Minister, Kristina Moore, telling her that "things cannot continue as they are."

Reform Jersey's comments come after a vote of no confidence was lodged in the Chief Minister by her former Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Tom Binet.

He resigned on Tuesday, January 2nd, describing her leadership skills as "woeful" and claiming "the past 18 months have been a depressing affair for many." He has said he wants to take over as Chief Minister.

In its statement, Reform Jersey says: "It is deeply disappointing that the year begins in this way with political in-fighting, rather than with a renewed focus on the issues that Islanders are counting on their political leaders to resolve.

"But as this is the situation we find ourselves in, Reform Jersey has to consider how we respond to it in the best interests of the Island...it is abundantly clear that the current government programme is not delivering the change that Islanders urgently need. Things cannot continue as they are."

Members of the party are meeting on Wednesday afternoon (Jan 3rd) to decide whether to support the Chief Minister in the no-confidence vote on January 16th.

They have called for a meeting with her to discuss their concerns and seek assurances "on how you will work with us to change the direction of travel of the current government."

Kristina Moore has released a statement saying that "whilst the Council of Ministers is disappointed to receive the resignation of Deputy Tom Binet, we look forward to rebuilding the team after the vote of no confidence.

"We are a diverse team around the table because we believe in listening and playing to people’s strengths. We have tried our best to work with Deputy Tom Binet, particularly because we believe that delivering the hospital project is one of the most important things the public wants us to achieve, and we have a plan to do so.

"Our focus remains on doing just that, along with investing in our health and education services, supporting Islanders through these challenging times, and delivering on our priorities: housing, the cost of living, and recruitment and retention, so that families can thrive in our strong island community."

"Deputy Rose Binet, the sister of Tom Binet, has also resigned, as Assistant Health Minister. and has been replaced by Connétable Marcus Troy."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: