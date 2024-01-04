Jersey-born footballer Luke Harris has signed for Exeter City FC. The 18 year-old will join the League One team on loan until the end of the season - after limited game time at Premier League side Fulham.

Luke worked his way through the Fulham academy and made his Premier League debut for the club in October 2022.

Exeter City FC currently sit in the relegation zone of English football's third tier.

The club has been the home of another Channel Island footballer - James Hamon from Guernsey, who played for Exeter five years ago.

