A 55 year old man from London has been jailed for more than six years for importing cocaine into Jersey.

Andrew Kyriakou was sentenced to 6 years and 4 months for importing almost 60 grams of cocaine into the island.

Mr Kyriakou arrived in Jersey on 12 July last year as a passenger on board a Condor ferry from Poole but was stopped by Jersey Customs and Immigration Service (JCIS) officers.

Mr Kyriakou said he was visiting the Island to see friends but officers found that he had a return flight to London that evening.

The police suspected he was carrying drugs which was later confirmed by an x-ray and he tested positive from drug swabs.

The potential street value of the cocaine seized from Mr Kyriakou was £12,800.

Paul Le Monnier, Senior Manager at JCIS said: “2023 was a busy year for our officers working at the borders and their hard work has prevented seizures such as this from reaching the streets of Jersey.

"Jersey Customs Immigration Service will continue to put every effort into protecting our Island.”

Anyone with information on drug smuggling can report it anonymously via 0800 735 5555.

