Police are investigating an assault and robbery at Millennium Park in Jersey

States of Jersey Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted and a robbery took place by Millennium Park.

A man was walking through the park when another man on a bike assaulted him and stole his iPhone 13 Max Pro, chain and watch on the corner of Gas Place on Monday 1 January.

The victim suffered facial injuries and visited A&E where he received treatment.The police have described the suspect as an Asian male of stocky build with a shaved head around the back and sides.

He was described as wearing a dark top with a white horizontal stripe across it and riding a mountain bike.

Anyone with any information or private CCTV is being asked to contact the police on 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

