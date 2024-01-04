Police warn of HSBC scam 'circulating' across the Channel Islands

Guernsey Police want people to be alert to a scam circulating around the island.

11 people have recently reported calls from a person claiming to be from the HSBC Fraud Department - who then steals money themselves.

As a result, six people have lost significant amounts.

Jersey Police are also warning islanders of a similar scam.

Police described the scammer as having "a well-spoken British male accent"

In order to gain trust, the caller uses personal information and confirms the "first four digits of the person’s card number. However this number, or a close variation of it, is used for all HSBC current account cards".

Police across the Bailiwicks encourage anyone who thinks they have been scammed to get in touch.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: