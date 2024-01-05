Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister Kirsten Morel has been found to have broken the States Code of Conduct.

Deputy Barbara Ward said Deputy Morel made her feel "threatened" and invaded her personal space by approaching her at the end of a debate and being "verbally aggressive."

“I thought he was going to hit me as he appeared so cross with me", Deputy Ward said.

The complaint was lodged on 17 July 2023 following a vote of no-confidence debate in February.

The Commissioner for Standards has found that Deputy Morel breached Article Five - which states that "elected members should conduct themselves in a manner which will tend to strengthen and maintain the public trust in the States of Jersey.

Article Five also states that "elected members should at all times treat members of the States, office and members of the public with respect and courtesy without malice"

Deputy Morel has accepted the Commissioner of Standards' recommendation that he should apologise and he has not challenged the commissioner finding his behaviour "unacceptable".

Deputy Ward said: "That evening when at home (I live on my own so didn’t have anyone to speak to). I was really upset by this Deputy’s targeted unacceptable behaviour.

"I couldn’t sleep, and it appears he wanted to target, bully and intimidate me personally".

In a written response earlier in the year, Deputy Morel rejected the claims: "I spoke factually, did not raise my voice, shout, make threats, use disparaging names, discriminatory language or use any body language that could be interpreted as aggressive or bullying".

At interview he said: "I would never want them to be distressed afterwards and so, I would apologise for provoking that reaction in them, even though I know that that was not my intention.

"I stand by what I said, I wasn't bullying Deputy Ward. I was imparting what I understood to be fact about her behaviour. I didn't swear at her.

"I'm realising that I need to step back from that passion and that emotion and need to be more rational".

The commissioner concluded: "Based on the evidence, it is my view that Deputy Ward’s perception of Deputy Morel’s conduct towards her, that he was verbally aggressive, threatening and intimidating, could reasonably be considered to have the effect of violating her dignity and creating an offensive environment, in line with the definition of unacceptable behaviour".

