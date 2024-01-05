A disused Jersey church will be converted into a skate park after plans were approved for a new indoor facility.

St Ouen's Methodist Church will host the 'Skate Space' community initiative, although there is no official opening date yet.

Natalie Mayer who heads up the project says it's been a "slow process" with proposals first lodged in June 2023.

She adds work cannot start "until a few more boxes are ticked" but hopes it may pave the way to bring more disused buildings back into use.

Natalie also wants to put on training sessions to encourage more people to take up skateboarding.

Jersey's Assistant Sport Minister, Deputy Lucy Stephenson, posted on X: "Some positive news for a grey, stormy January day.

"Natalie makes some very important points about getting things done in Jersey and the blockers that are too often in the way."

Last February, Jersey's long-awaited £1.9 million skatepark opened at Les Quennevais after months of delays.

