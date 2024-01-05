Ten drink driving arrests in Guernsey through December

Guernsey Police arrested a total of 10 people for drink driving in December - three of which were considered "high risk".

A total of 90 drink drive arrests were made throughout the whole of 2023 - which is slightly down on 111 the year before.

During the Christmas period, the police stopped drivers for checks whilst community into St Peter Port.

A "high risk" case is when the driver has consumed double the legal limit.

Andrew Smith, Roads Policing Sergeant, said: "The bottom line is that drink driving ends lives, not only those lives of the people reckless enough to commit the offence, but also those of innocent people who just happened to be using the roads at the same time".

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: