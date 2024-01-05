Play Brightcove video

Deputy Kirsten Morel speaks exclusively to ITV News reporter Emma Volney after he was found to have breached the States' Code of Conduct

In an exclusive interview with ITV News, Jersey's second most senior politician has apologised for breaking the Code of Conduct for States Members by behaving in a manner described as "hostile and intimidating" towards another politician.

Deputy Chief Minister Kirsten Morel said: "I made a mistake and I accept that. We all make mistakes and I have apologised to Deputy [Barbara] Ward and she has accepted my apology.

"I wish I'd had the opportunity to apologise sooner. I wasn't made aware that Deputy Ward had been upset about our conversation until she lodged a complaint five months after it happened.

"I didn't intend to upset her and I think it was my demeanour more than anything else that she found intimidating and it wasn't intended to be that way, but I am tall and she is quite short.

"I've seen politicians with my own eyes do far worse than I have done in this case. If we are not allowing any politicians to make mistakes, then we may as well not have democracy in Jersey.

"If you as the media particularly don't allow mistakes to happen then Jersey will be in a very dark place because you won't have people standing for election anymore.

"I made one very small mistake, I am genuinely apologetic about this, that's what you do, you apologise and move on."

Mr Morel faced an official complaint from Ms Ward who said she felt "threatened" by him after he was "verbally aggressive" and invaded her personal space following a debate last February.

She continued: "I thought he was going to hit me as he appeared so cross with me".

Jersey's Commissioner for Standards, Dr Melissa McCullough, concluded that Mr Morel's actions towards Ms Ward "could reasonably be considered to have the effect of violating her dignity and creating an offensive environment, in line with the definition of unacceptable behaviour".

